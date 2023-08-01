LAS VEGAS — The relocation of a popular food truck spurred a small protest near its location at South Pacific and Independence streets on July 19.
Eme’s Plant Based Food Truck has been the center of contention for some time, with city officials claiming the truck’s location posed a safety risk while the food truck’s operators claim the city has failed in giving them due process in the matter.
The food truck’s operators – Scott Paterson and Eme Kaufman – chose to move the truck on July 19 after the city alerted them it was scheduled to be towed.
Protesters came out to show their support of the food truck and its owners. Several protesters also expressed distrust in the city’s handling of the matter, but refused to be named in The Optic.
“I wished and continue to wish the City would follow due process,” Paterson said in an email.
When contacted Maestas said he had no further comment about the situation.
Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo noted that the food truck, parked just outside of a building owned by Paterson, posed a safety hazard as it was blocking the right of way and the sidewalk. He said the truck hindered the view of traffic.