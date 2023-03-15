TAOS — After reviewing site conditions recently, Carson National Forest fire personnel elected not to move forward with the Ojo Sarco Piles Prescribed Fire project on March 7, which was the first day identified for potential ignitions.
Fire management will continue looking for any potential opportunities to ignite the debris piles, produced from a 137-acre thinning project, according to a press release.
“This is a normal part of the prescribed fire planning process. If the conditions are outside of the prescription, we will postpone until later and look for other opportunities,” said District Ranger Michael Lujan, who oversees the Camino Real District. “If weather and site conditions continue to be out of prescription, we will postpone ignitions until next fall or winter.”
The Carson and the neighboring Santa Fe National Forest have both been working under new and revised burn protocols to implement several prescribed burn plans that have been updated as a result of the national review, including a 53-acre pile burn slated for ignition on the Carson north of Canjilon later this year, and the Deer Lake pile burn east of Cuba on the Santa Fe, which was ignited on Feb. 27.