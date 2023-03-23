SILVER CITY — Prescribed burns may return to the Gila National Forest in April or May under stricter checklists implemented after the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire in northern New Mexico last year, a Forest Service official said at a community meeting held March 11 in Pinos Altos.
The community fire prevention meeting was conducted to inform property owners about how they can lessen the fire danger to their homes and the forest.
“It’s not that there’s no risk involved with prescribed fire, but we have a ton of checklists and contingencies built into those plans,” said Marcus Cornwell, district fire management officer of the Silver City Ranger District. “Because of Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon, they ramped up that full threshold that we have to go through even tighter.”
The 2022 Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires both started from prescribed burns last April, later merging to create the state’s largest fire in a record-breaking season, burning hundreds of structures and more than 341,000 acres.
The changes made this year include having more resources on-site for prescribed burns, Cornwell said. That includes a new five-year agreement with Grant County to have volunteer fire department personnel at prescribed burns.