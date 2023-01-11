LAS VEGAS — A former Pecos High School boys basketball coach has pleaded guilty to federal charges of coercion and enticement of four girls ranging in age from 14 to 16 years old.
Joshua G. Rico, 26, pleaded guilty to five sex crimes in U.S. District Court in Albuquerque on Dec. 22. The charges related to allegations that he used the internet to force four girls under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity.
Rico coerced at least one girl into engaging in sexual acts with him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
He faces up to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Rico remained in custody pending a sentencing hearing, which had not been scheduled as of this writing.