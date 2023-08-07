LAS VEGAS — A federal judge sentenced former Pecos High School assistant basketball coach Joshua G. Rico to 30 years in prison for threatening and coercing at least four girls between 14 and 16 into sending him explicit photos via social media.
In December, 27-year-old Rico pleaded guilty to five counts of coercion and enticement of minors in a federal “sextortion” scheme in which he used multiple accounts on Snapchat to persuade young girls into sending him compromising photos. He later used those photos to force girls into performing sexual acts on video.
Documents filed in U.S. District Court detail five such incidents that took place between May 2016 and January 2020. Twice, after demanding that a girl record herself engaging in a sexual act, Rico then offered to “help” the girl by allowing her to perform the sexual act with him. In at least one instance, Rico engaged in a sexual act with a girl.
Local police began investigating Rico and determined that he was behind both accounts, as well as others. Federal authorities became involved once it was determined that Rico had used the internet to commit his crimes.
In a statement, FBI Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda touted the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies, citing a partnership among several state and federal agencies as a key reason that Rico was arrested, charged and ultimately convicted.
Rico was sentenced to 30 years for each of the five counts against him; however, each 30-year sentence runs concurrently. He will have to register as a sex offender and is subject to 20 years supervised release under the sentencing terms. He had faced a maximum sentence of life in prison.