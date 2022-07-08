Fort Stanton
Through July 20
Roger Taylor Memorial Trail Ride
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Roswell Field Office is hosting the American Endurance Ride Conference’s (AERC) Roger Taylor Memorial Trail Ride at the Rob Jaggers Campground near Fort Stanton. The ride will be based out of the campground. The campground is occupied on a first come, first served basis. During this event, the BLM recommends other camping areas within the Fort Stanton-Snowy River Cave National Conservation Area. These include the Cave Canyon Campground and other dispersed camping opportunities. Additionally, the Valley of Fires Recreation Area, the Carrizozo Land Access Area on the west side of the Valley of Fires, and the Three Rivers Petroglyph Site Campground will be open for recreational use. For more information, visit blm.gov/visit or call 575-627-0272. For more information on the nonprofit group AERC, email office@aerc.org or visit aerc.org.
Ruidoso
July 22 to 24
Ruidoso Art Festival
The 51st annual Ruidoso Art & Wine Festival takes place at the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive. This is a juried fine arts show featuring more than 100 of the nation's most talented artists showcasing a broad spectrum of mediums, showcasing collectible art and jewelry. For more information, visit discoverruidoso.com.
Artesia
July 26-30
Eddy County Fair
The annual Eddy County Fair headliner this year is Aaron Watson. He will perform on July 9 at 9:30 p.m. Opening day for the public is July 26 and the parade takes place at 4 p.m. Highlight on July 30 will be the cornhole tournament, a chili cook-off and ice cream competition. For more information, visit eddycountyfair.com.
Portales
August 2022
Remnant Trust exhibition
Eastern New Mexico University will host some of the most important historical documents in the world when the Remnant Trust exhibition opens at the Golden Student Success Center (GSSC) in August 2022. Remnant Trust is a public educational foundation which shares a collection of manuscripts and works dealing with individual liberty and human dignity, some of which are more than 4,000 years old. The GSSC will house 38 items on display, with individual appointments or class tours available for those who wish to have a personal experience with history. Among the items that will be available are a Vulgate Bible dated between 1240 and 1260, a 1763 edition of Plato’s Republic and a copy of the Emancipation Proclamation. The public will be able to physically handle and inspect the documents under librarian supervision. The event will be open to the public and free of charge. For more information, visit enmu.edu/RemnantTrust.
Ruidoso Downs
Aug. 12 to 14
Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival
At the fourth annual Chile the Kid Beer & Wine Festival attendees can enjoy live chile roasting, sampling New Mexico's beer, wine and spirits. There will be vendors and live music. The festival takes place in the Santa Fe Furniture Event Center at Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino, 26225 US Hwy 70 E. For more information, visit its Facebook event page or call 575-378-4440.
Cloudcroft
Sept. 2-7
Free Shady Pines Chamber Players concert
Join the Shady Pines Chamber Players celebrating their 10th anniversary jubilee with a daily garden stroll concert at Shady Pines, 200 Fox Ave., facing Wren Place. The event is free; however, donations are encouraged. For more information, visit coolcloudcroft.com, call Suzannah Cox at 361-557-1960 or email shadypinestwigs@gmail.com.
Carlsbad
Sept 30-Oct. 1
Cavern City Renaissance Festival
The first Cavern City Renaissance Festival takes place at Carlsbad Beach Park on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Brethren of the Sunken Skull will be pulling up to port along the river and will be bringing pirates, comedy shows, sword fights and shenanigans. Vendors with handmade crafts or sellers with thematic wares are welcome to apply. For more information, email vendors@caverncityrenfest.com or visit its Facebook event page.
Santa Fe
Oct. 1 and 2
Santa Fe Harvest Festival
The 50th Annual Santa Fe Harvest Festival takes place at the 200-acre living history museum El Rancho de las Golondrinas. More than 30 historic buildings are set against the backdrop of huge cottonwoods. Visitors learn how a traditional red chile ristra is made, stomp grapes by foot, make corn husk crafts; there will be a petting zoo and a large pumpkin patch. Vendors include local craftsmen and artists. The museum grounds are located at 334 Los Piños Road. For more information, visit its Facebook event page.
The calendar is subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances. For updates and more information, contact the event venue or organizer.
If you would like your event listed on the entertainment calendar, please email vision@rdrnews.com or call 622-7710 ext. 309.