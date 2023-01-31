What started in 2020 as a list of 30 deserving young women leading the way among the varied rural American industries has evolved into 120 of the most promising and gifted female leaders 30 years of age or younger.
Among the recipients of the 2023 class is 28-year-old Kylynn Copeland of Fort Sumner, a marketing strategist for The American Quarter Horse Association and the only New Mexico resident to make this year’s list. She and her husband Caz Copeland operate one of the Dinwiddie Family ranches in De Baca and Guadalupe counties.
A daughter of Chris and Ky Thomas of Clovis, she is a graduate of Texico High School and West Texas A&M.
From marketing executives to animal nutritionists, rodeo competitors to entrepreneurs, and veterinarians, the Cowgirl Magazine 30 Under 30 honors represent a broad spectrum. Though a grading process administered by Cowgirl and a committee of female executives from within the Western industry, 30 young women rose to the top ranks from a group of more than 100 applicants to be recognized for their accomplishments and contributions.