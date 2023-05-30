LAS VEGAS — One of four people charged in the beating of a man who was hogtied and whipped with a belt after being forced to undress is facing new charges related to the May 2 attack.
Police arrested 29-year-old Jaelin Delee for a misdemeanor aggravated battery charge related to the beating. Following his arrest, Delee was charged with six felonies and one more misdemeanor.
Delee and three others — 25-year-old brothers Jeffrey Collier Jr. and Brandon J. Collier, and 26-year-old Leyna M. Valdez — were charged with a variety of criminal charges after a man contacted the Las Vegas Police Department to report Jeffrey Collier had struck him with the butt of a loaded pistol, forced him to remove his clothing and hogtied him with rope before whipping him with a belt, according to sworn affidavits filed in Magistrate Court.
Police alleged that Valdez and Delee recorded portions of the beating on a cellphone and posted the recordings to Snapchat and other social media platforms.
Investigators obtained portions of the cellphone videos on May 4.
Jeffrey and Brandon Collier were arrested May 3 and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center. Valdez was arrested May 5; Delee was arrested May 16.