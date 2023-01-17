CLOVIS — Four people were discovered dead in a Clovis home following a fire early on Jan. 12.
Neighbors tried unsuccessfully to rescue the victims, who were all believed to be living in the home in the rear of a house at 511 N. Wallace St.
“I can still hear the screaming,” said Gary Hernandez, who owns the property. “I couldn’t do anything.”
Hernandez said the structure used to be a garage but it was turned into a home.
Anna Dutton, Hernandez’s sister, said her mother lives next door to the home and her family members heard the residents’ screams and tried to reach them.
“They could hear them by the door, saying ‘It hurts. Please help me,’” Dutton said. “But they couldn’t reach them. The fire was too hot.”
Police said authorities were alerted to the fire at 2:18 a.m.
“As the fire was being extinguished, four people were found inside the residence, all deceased. The identities of the four subjects have yet to be confirmed,” police said in a news release.
“At this time, the case is being investigated by local and state fire marshals, along with detectives from the Clovis Police Department. It has yet to be determined how the fire started, or if the cause of the fire was a criminal act. We will release additional information once it becomes available.”
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Quentin Ray said on Friday that “there does not appear to be a criminal element to this tragedy.”
Clovis Police Lt. Trevor Thron said the bodies were sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque and were scheduled for autopsies.