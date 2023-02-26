SILVER CITY — The New Mexico Department of Health urges pet and livestock owners in Sierra County and surrounding counties to vaccinate their animals against rabies after an aggressively behaving fox recently bit a Sierra County resident and later tested positive for rabies.
State law requires all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies, a deadly viral disease that can be prevented but not cured, according to a news release.
Most rabies cases in New Mexico happen in wild animals like skunks, bats and foxes. Rabid animals may show no fear of people and be aggressive, or they may be quiet and can even seem friendly. Unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal must either be euthanized or put into strict isolation for four months to prevent them from exposing people to rabies.
If you see a sick or dead wild animal, or a wild animal acting abnormally, report it to local animal control authorities or the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish at 505827-9376.
If you or your pets are bitten or otherwise exposed to the saliva of wild animals, seek medical care immediately and contact the New Mexico Department of Health at 505-827-0006.
For more information about rabies, see the New Mexico Department of Health website at nmhealth.org/about/erd/ideb/zdp/rab/.