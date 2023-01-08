Over $500,000 in funding is available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, and the New Mexico Department of Agriculture is holding virtual workshops in January in preparation for the Feb. 14 grant proposal deadline.
Outreach workshops for potential applicants to learn more and to gain a better understanding of the program will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 1 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 a.m.; and Tuesday, Jan. 17, at noon.
An animated video explaining this grant program may be viewed on NMDA’s YouTube channel or ElevateNMag.com. Questions should be directed to specialtycrops@nmda.nmsu.edu.