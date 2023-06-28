The Department of Game and Fish has announced it will conduct checkpoints throughout the state this summer to collect biological data and to detect wildlife law violations.
As a result, the public may encounter minor delays. Game & Fish officers may be assisted by other law enforcement agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, New Mexico State Police or county sheriff’s offices.
The 2023-24 hunting and fishing season began April 1. All hunters and anglers are required to purchase a new license before hunting and fishing. Guides and outfitters are also reminded that new registration is required.
Game & Fish also asks that you report any wildlife crime or suspected crime that you may observe while enjoying New Mexico’s great outdoors. To report a wildlife crime, call Operation Game Thief toll free at 1-800- 432-GAME (4263). Callers can remain anonymous and earn cash rewards for information leading to charges being filed. Violations also can be reported online at Operation Game Thief.