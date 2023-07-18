CLOVIS — A domestic violence court case and what the suspect described as “receiving threats” led to a father shooting his 7-year-old daughter, police said.
Police learned about 2 p.m. July 11 that a small white SUV was being shot at by a male wearing all black near 12th and Calhoun streets. Another call to police reported that the mother of the victim, Destiny Smiley, was taking the child to a nearby hospital after she’d been shot in the head.
Kyilany Smiley was treated at Plains Regional Medical Center before being transferred to a Lubbock hospital. Her condition was listed as critical but stable going into the weekend, police said. A GoFundMe page has been established under her name.
Officials said Jeffrey Smiley, 48, shot at the vehicle carrying his daughter, ex-wife and others from the street before leaving the scene in another vehicle.
Jeffrey Smiley turned himself in to police later that day. He told police he wasn’t aware he was divorced, but that didn’t matter to him. He said he just “didn’t want to lose custody of his daughter.”
Jeffrey Smiley told police he was at odds with Destiny Smiley’s boyfriend, Stephen Page. He claimed he was “receiving threats” from Page and told police that he “would shoot back.”
Police found Destiny Smiley “very distraught, crying and upset” at PRMC immediately after the shooting. That’s where they also found a white Honda CRV, which was covered in bullet holes on the driver’s side, records show.