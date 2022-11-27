The online donation event, #GivingTuesday, is just a couple of days away.
Chaves County Court Appointed Specials Advocates, (CASA) is a local nonprofit accepting donations this way on Tuesday. “The need is so big,” said Carrie-Leigh Cloutier, CEO of Chaves County CASA. “If people can pause to give during the holidays, it will make a real difference.”
The nonprofit's primary role is to advocate for youth in the court system who have been abused or neglected. Donations “help us serve those kids and get them into safe homes as soon as possible,” Clouter stressed.
It also offers a variety of programs and services for youth and families.
One well-known program pairs children with specially trained dogs that lend support to children child while they face their abusers in court.
Other programs CASA provides include "Breakthrough," which focuses on life skills for children ages 9 to 12 and "Emerge," which assists young adults who have aged out of the foster care system.
Cloutier said it's important for the organization to have adequate resources because Chaves County youth have been subjected to an inordinate amount of extreme violence including torture and human trafficking.
"Some of the worst cases have been in Chaves and Lea counties,” she said. “We don't know why.” Cloutier did say that the upswing began during the pandemic. CASA will be taking donations on Tuesday and throughout the year on its website, CASAKids.org.
Another area nonprofit, Ranger's Legacy Equine Rescue, will be participating through Facebook on Tuesday, said Crystel Denton, founder and president. This horse rescue group was started in Raton in 2011 and made its way to the Roswell area in July of 2020. “Not a lot of people have heard of us there yet,” Denton said. “But we arrived at the beginning of the pandemic.”
Ranger's accepts horses surrendered by their owners and rehabilitates them so they can be adopted by someone else who can provide ample care and love. Through Facebook, a limited number of donations are matched. Denton explained that the money for that match tends to run out quickly but that it significantly helps their operation.
Denton said the ranch is raising money now to pay for such expenses as the repair of its four-wheel drive truck and “hay for the horses.” The truck allows them to get on and off the ranch when the weather is wet because the ranch is located 16 miles away from a paved road and about 55 miles from the center of Roswell. It has a Roswell mailing address.
Both of these nonprofits are among those listed on Guidestar.org, which #GivingTuesday recommends potential donors use to assist in deciding whether it's an organization worthy of their money. They are also both included in another nonprofit information site, GreatNonprofits.org, which shares information from donors, clients and volunteers about these organizations.
#GivingTuesday began in 2012 to help nonprofits boost their ability to raise funds during the holiday season, when there is heavy competition for dollars with retailers. Supporters donated $2.7 billion in 2021, according to The Chronicle of Philanthropy.
#GivingTuesday doesn't provide a list of all the participating nonprofits in New Mexico, but potential donors are advised to take a look at social media and websites for the groups to which they want to give money.
They ask participating organizations to reach out and let people know they are going to be part of #GivingTuesday and to make public whether they are involved with other entities that could potentially match or otherwise enhance donations and describe how.
Past contributors might be notified by the nonprofits through social media, email, U.S. mail or telephone, depending on how individual nonprofits routinely make contact with donors and potential donors.
Anyone interested in helping others by doing such things as "anonymously leaving groceries on the doorstep of a neighbor who might be financially struggling," or "organizing a company blood drive," can also participate in #GivingTuesday. There is a list of dozens of ways to help people and get into the anti-consumption spirit of the day. Find out how you can help at givingtuesday.org
Reporter Terri Harber can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext 308, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.