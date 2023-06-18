Summer is here and it’s a great time to get some of that “sunshine vitamin.” Vitamin D or the “sunshine vitamin” is a nutrient everyone needs for good health and one that the human body produces as a response to sun exposure. Vitamin D is busy when it comes to its role in the body.
— It helps absorb calcium, one of the main building blocks for strong bones. Together, calcium and vitamin D help protect us from developing osteoporosis, a disease that thins and weakens the bones making them more likely to break.
— Our muscles need vitamin D to move.
— Our nerves need it to carry messages between our brain and our body.
— Our immune system needs vitamin D to fight off invading bacteria and viruses.
— Studies have also shown that vitamin D can reduce cancer cell growth and reduce inflammation.
In the United States, most individuals have adequate blood levels of vitamin D. However, almost one out of four individuals have vitamin D blood levels that are too low or inadequate for bone and overall health. Those that are a risk of vitamin D deficiency include:
— Individuals with inflammatory bowel disease or other conditions that disrupt the normal digestion of fat. Why? Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and as such depends on the gut’s ability to absorb dietary fat.
— Individuals who are overweight. Why? Vitamin D accumulates in excess fat tissues and therefore is not easily available for use when it is needed.
— Individuals who have undergone gastric bypass surgery. Why? This type of surgery typically removes the upper part of the small intestine which is where vitamin D is absorbed.
So, how can we get more vitamin D?
— Through our diet: One of the reasons that we see so many dairy products and cereals with “fortified” on the label is that there are very few foods that are rich in vitamin D. The best sources of vitamin D come from fish (salmon, tuna, swordfish and sardines) and fish liver oils like cod liver oil. We can also find small amounts in egg yolks, cheese, and beef liver. Orange juice is also typically fortified with vitamin D.
— Vitamin D supplements: vitamin D is available in two different forms. Vitamin D2 which is made from plants and typically found in fortified foods. Vitamin D3 which is naturally produced by our body and found in animal foods.
— Via sunlight, the natural and primary source of vitamin D.
Just like with most things, it is possible to get too much. Vitamin D toxicity most often occurs from taking too many supplements. As discussed earlier, getting too much from our food is unlikely and uncommon. Symptoms of toxicity can include anorexia, weight loss, irregular heartbeat and hardening of the blood vessels.
While we are having fun in the sun this summer, it’s also important to take some precautions. One of the main health risks of overexposure is skin cancer. So, while soaking up that vitamin D take the following into consideration:
— Intensity: When possible, avoid working during times when the sun is most intense (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
— Sunscreen is made to absorb or disperse ultraviolet light so reapply at least every two hours. (Note you won’t absorb vitamin D with the use of sunscreen)
— Sunglasses: To reduce the risk of damage to your eyes, wear sunglasses with UV protection. Look for the phrase “UV absorption.”
— Hats: They aren’t all created equal. Choose a hat that is wide-brimmed and covers your neck, ears and face.
— Prescriptions: Check for any limits on sun exposure on medications and prescriptions.