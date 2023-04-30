If you are not a pecan lover, what are you waiting for?
With so many benefits, pecans can become a great go-to and part of your daily diet, when done in moderation of course. If it’s protein that you are looking for, look no further, pecans are a natural, high-quality source of protein with little carbohydrates and no cholesterol. In addition, pecans are naturally sodium-free which makes them a good choice for those watching their blood pressure. When reaching for that afternoon snack, substitute nuts for treats like potato chips or candy bars and you will find yourself feeling fuller longer because of their great nutritional value. If looking to make pecans part of your daily diet, take into consideration that they are a calorie-dense food and calories can add up quickly.
We should eat a variety of protein foods to get more of the nutrients that our bodies need on a daily basis and this includes nuts, like pecans. Pecans fall into the Protein Group, the purple section, on MyPlate. Nutrients vary by food so eating a variety of protein sources helps ensure that we get the necessary vitamins, minerals, fiber and the right fats each day. One ounce of pecans is the equivalent of two servings of protein and that’s about the same as two ounces of lean meat. The average adult needs five to seven servings of protein daily. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends getting five ounces of nuts throughout the week.
Here are some ways to incorporate this yummy treat into your daily cuisine:
— When in a hurry and needing to grab a quick snack or topping off your favorite food, try pecans raw. Raw pecans can be eaten alone, salted, sweetened or added raw to any of your favorite dishes.
— Pecans have been a long-standing staple in sweet foods, desserts and often appear in candies, pies, breads, cakes, muffins and ice creams.
— They also make a great addition to more healthy sides and dishes like salads, pastas and are great paired with cheese.
— Nowadays you can find a variety of nut butters, including pecan butter, to pair with apples or celery for a healthy afternoon snack.
— Looking to spice up your sides? Try pecans with your pumpkin, squash, sweet potato or rice dishes.
— If you use breadcrumbs to coat your proteins like fish or chicken before cooking, try adding finely chopped pecans to the mix.
— Don’t leave breakfast out. Pecans are great toppers for cereals and oatmeal or added to pancakes and waffles.
Pecans are a great way to add texture and flavor to dishes. If you are a pecan fan and looking for even more of that nutty flavor, try toasting them. Toasting pecans will help release natural oils which will result in an even greater flavor and crunchier texture. There are three general methods of toasting or cooking pecans using the microwave, oven or stovetop.
The Microwave Method: Spread a single layer of shelled nuts on a microwave-safe plate. Cook them in one-minute intervals until the nuts have a crisp crunch and toasted flavor. They are ready when they become fragrant. As all microwaves vary, it’s important to keep a close eye on them.
The Oven Method: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spread the shelled nuts in a single layer on a baking sheet. Cook the nuts for about 10-15 minutes. Check them often to prevent burning and toss the pecans at the five-minute mark and then every three minutes until golden brown, crisp and fragrant.
The Stovetop Method: Heat a dry skillet on low-medium heat on the stovetop. Toasting pecans at a low heat gives you more time to check them and less of a chance that they will burn. When the pan is hot, add a single layer of shelled nuts. Stir frequently with a spatula until the nuts turn golden brown and smell nutty. Remove the pan from the heat and place the nuts on a cool plate to stop the cooking process.
To store toasted pecans, allow pecans to cool to room temperature and blot off as much oil as possible with a paper towel and store them in an airtight container at room temperature.
Pecans are sure to be a great addition to any of your favorite dishes. So go nuts and enjoy (just in moderation).