The Goddard Rockets were on the road to begin the season Friday night, but made themselves at home on the field of the Santa Teresa Desert Warriors, beginning the 2022 campaign with a hard-fought win.
The Rockets defeated the Desert Warriors 19-3.
The game proved a challenge for the team but as always, there were positives to be taken from the experience.
“It was kind of one of those nights,” head coach Chris White said. “The kids played really hard and we battled. We had, I think, four touchdowns called back.
“But, you know, first game — we've just got plenty of work to do, that's for sure.
“But I sure thought the kids battled hard. … I thought we played well on defense and Santa Teresa, I think, has a really scrappy football team.”
Goddard took an early lead in the contest, topping the Desert Warriors 7-3 in the first quarter.
The Rockets added another score in the second, this one on defense, while keeping Santa Teresa off the board. At half time, the contest stood at Goddard 13, Santa Teresa 3.
The third quarter proved a scoring drought for both teams as neither could add more points.
Goddard would tack on another 6 in the final stanza to deliver the 19-3 final.
The 1-0 Rockets now can begin sizing up next week's opponent — one that is familiar and always provides a stiff challenge: The Carlsbad Cavemen will travel to Roswell next week to face the Rockets.
“Man, those guys are going to be a handful,” White said. “That's for sure.”
The Cavemen are 0-1 after losing an absolute battle to the Artesia Bulldogs Friday night by a score of 30-27.
Friday night's contest is set to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Wool Bowl.