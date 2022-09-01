The Goddard High School varsity soccer team placed third in the Louie Cernicek Invitational at Los Alamos High School this past weekend.
The Rockets started off facing Clovis High School in the first round, where they won 5-1 against the Wildcats.
“They beat us 2-1 last year,” Goddard soccer head coach Carlton Gillette said.
In the early morning of the semifinal round, Los Alamos High School took down the Rockets with a final score of 3-2. After waiting eight hours for their next game, the Rockets defeated the other Wildcats, Lovington High School, with a final score of 5-2.
“Overall, it was a success. The boys performed well and they stepped up,” Gillette said.
Gillette said that his players’ communication improved in the few games leading up to the Cernicek Invitational.
“They’re talking with one another,” Gillette said. “I do like the camaraderie that we have with each other now. We are instinctually going where we need to be and at the right time. We are not thinking, we are just playing off instinct. That’s always a big key, especially for a fast-paced game like soccer.”
Goddard is now 4-2 on the season after two wins during the tournament. The Rockets will go against Alamogordo at 6 p.m. on Friday in the Coyote Classic Invitational at the Cielo Grande Soccer Complex.
“The boys are up and coming,” Gillette said. “This will be our seventh game and I think we have the tools to be successful in this weekend’s tournament as well.”
