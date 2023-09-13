CARLSBAD — Crime Stoppers of Eddy County is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for vandalizing Carlsbad’s municipal golf course.
The Carlsbad Police Department was dispatched Sept. 5 to the golf course on Muscatel Avenue in reference to extensive damage. The reporting party told officers that, sometime during the night, a pickup truck had been used to cause major damage to holes 9 and 15 on the course.
In total, the damage was estimated at between $50,000 and $70,000.
CPD officers are working with residents of a nearby neighborhood who may have information regarding the vehicle. Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards of between $50 and $4,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Tips can be submitted by calling 575-887-1888 or visiting eddycountycrimestoppers.com.