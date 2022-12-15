ROSWELL — Eastern New Mexico Medical Center (ENMMC) today announced that Janice Gonzales, RN has been selected to receive its Nursing Excellence Award. This peer-nominated award, given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating our patients, was open to qualifying RNs and LPNs working in a direct patient care position who consistently demonstrate characteristics synonymous with nursing excellence.
Gonzales was chosen from among many nominations for her outstanding contributions in the areas of leadership during a crisis, patient experience and promoting healthcare in the community. ENMMC is fortunate to have many outstanding nurses like Gonzales among its ranks. Nurses who deliver exemplary care, compassion and service, who understand the importance of teamwork and mentoring others, who can lead in times of crises, and who are true champions of promoting healthcare in our community,” said Warren A. Yehl, CEO of ENMMC. “With an ongoing focus this year on the selfless efforts of healthcare professionals like Janice we are pleased to acknowledge the important contributions of our nursing professionals.
Gonzales joined ENMMC over 20 years ago as a billing clerk and then went to nursing school. In her time as a nurse she received the Daisy Award in 2017 and again in 2020 for her work during COVID. In addition to receiving the Nursing Excellence Award itself, Gonzales received a cash prize and a copy of “Shining the Light on All the Right” by Mark and Bonnie Barnes, co-founders of The DAISY Foundation, an international movement created to recognize and express gratitude for extraordinary nursing.