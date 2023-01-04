The 1999 film "The Talented Mr. Ripley" follows the exploits of a young man who creates entirely fictional versions of himself. Under the heading of "life imitates art" comes George Santos, a Republican who won a blue-leaning New York congressional seat in November with a campaign that presented him as a highly educated Wall Street wunderkind, real estate mogul and philanthropist, who also happened be descended from Jewish Holocaust survivors, and who also happened to be the first openly gay non-incumbent Republican elected to the House.
It's a heck of a story — or would be, except that most of it, possibly all of it, appears to be a fictional portrayal worthy of an Oscar. Republican leaders' attempt to shrug off Santos' pathological dishonesty and move on drives home just how much damage has been done to the party after a half-dozen years in thrall to a fabulist former president who remains the party's 2024 presidential frontrunner.
As first reported by The New York Times, Santos, 34, scored his upset election victory with a campaign of flagrant, detailed lies about his biography. He claimed to have graduated from two universities that have no records of him. Ditto for the Wall Street firms Goldman Sachs and Citigroup. The IRS has no record of the animal-rescue nonprofit he says he founded. The multiple real estate holdings he'd claimed to have are nonexistent — and in fact, the Times found, he owed thousands in back-rent to landlords.
Even Santos' novel status as a gay Republican, which generated interest in his campaign, has come under question with his recent acknowledgment of a previously undisclosed, years-long marriage to a woman.
Santos last week confirmed much of the Times' reporting in interviews with other media — though, in a further indication of his character, he tried to downplay the lies as merely "embellishing my resume."
It's more than that. Among Santos' other lies is that his grandparents fled the Holocaust, an outrageous appropriation of one of humanity's worst tragedies for use as a campaign prop.
One real thing about Santos is the six-figure donation he made to his own campaign. The source of that money is, like most of his background, now suspect. Local and federal prosecutors are looking into it. Some House Republicans, to their credit, are calling for congressional investigations. But not the ones who matter.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his team have remained shamefully silent, spotlighting the cravenness at the core of McCarthy's bid to become House speaker when the GOP takes over the chamber this week. Simply put, McCarthy can't afford to displease a single potential supporter in his caucus — even, apparently, the biggest liar to sully Washington since former President Donald Trump sulked away. If this is a preview of the performance McCarthy will deliver as speaker, America should ask for its money back.
