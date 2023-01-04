PORTALES — Quentin Ray has been named the new district attorney for the Ninth Judicial District by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
“I got the call this morning,” Ray said Dec. 27.
Ray has been with the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s office since 2013. He had been in private practice with two area law firms prior to coming to the DA’s office.
The opening came when the present district attorney, Brian Stover, missed the deadline to be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election.
Stover had been appointed by Lujan Grisham on the retirement of Andrea Reeb.
“Brian, Jake Boazman and I are friends,” Ray said. “We sat down and discussed it, if the governor didn’t re-appoint Brian.”
Ray said he and Boazman were both willing to do the job. He described how he and Boazman put the paperwork together and submitted it to the governor and requested that if re-appointing Stover wasn’t the way Lujan Grisham was going to go to please “appoint local.”