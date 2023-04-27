ALBUQUERQUE — The Credit Union Association of New Mexico and New Mexico’s credit unions are proud to announce that on March 23, 2023, the governor declared April as Financial Literacy Month.
The proclamation states, “Whereas, being community-based, not-for-profit, financial cooperatives, Credit Unions understand the barriers to financial well-being within their communities and take action to ensure that New Mexicans have affordable financial services along with access to quality financial literacy education to help members build credit, to save for planned and unplanned events, and for other financial priorities; and…”
Credit unions across the state demonstrated this commitment by participating in New Mexico Credit Unions READ to Support Financial Literacy. On April 18, 89 volunteers from 13 New Mexico credit unions read to 208 classrooms and 4,317 elementary children. CUANM’s Foundation provided the book, “A Chair for My Mother” by Vera B. Williams in either English or Spanish, along with curriculum in both languages, to be left with teachers to encourage additional financial literacy lessons in their classrooms.
“We are proud to support the financial literacy work of the credit unions in our state,” said CUANM President and CEO Juan Fernandez. “The NM CUs READ Campaign is a testament to credit unions’ commitment to financial literacy and financial well-being for all.”