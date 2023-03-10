ESPANOLA — A state grand jury will begin hearing evidence in its investigation of the North Central Solid Waste Authority on April 24, following decades of allegations of financial and operational mismanagement, predatory collections practices and, more recently, the death of an employee, court records show.
The investigative body will be empaneled for three months to consider “allegations of malfeasance, misappropriation of public monies, billing and collecting money for services not rendered, fraud” and any other illegal acts by those associated with or employed by the authority or Rio Arriba County, according to a 2019 order by First Judicial District Judge Jason Lidyard, who is overseeing the case.
The grand jury probe is the result of a citizens’ petition submitted to the courts in June 2019 by Antonio DeVargas, the La Madera resident and longtime activist who’s fighting the authority over a lien on his home. Hundreds of Rio Arriba County residents signed DeVargas’ petition seeking the special inquiry into the North Central Solid Waste Authority, as well as Rio Arriba County.