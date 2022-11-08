By Gwyn Jones
Silver City Independent
SILVER CITY — Are the days shorter as winter approaches, or the darkness more pervasive? Do you blame a perceived depressive state of mind on the lessening light, the tilt of the Earth in relation to the sun, or the political realities of changing the clocks twice a year? Maybe it’s time to lighten up!
It’s a time of transition — but isn’t every moment the potential start of an amended reality? I’d say yes — if you’re willing to believe it can be. There will be darkness gathering earlier in the evenings, but in exchange we do get that extra hour of sleep as we make the transition. And really, we will be noticing shorter daylight hours only until Dec. 21, that “darkest evening of the year,” when our globe makes that first tentative shift back toward the sun (in this hemisphere). Starting on the winter solstice, the days begin to lengthen once again, and you may find yourself joining in a most ancient tradition of seasonal partying.
The return of the Light, in whatever interpretation, seems worthy of celebration.
And in between, the United States will again celebrate Thanksgiving, a time to consider our lives and circumstances and officially seek to identify all the people (and things) in our lives that make us feel grateful.
Expressing that gratitude gives us a chance to improve the mental health of ourselves and all concerned. No need to limit your thanks to a single day! Let the thanks-giving expand and continue.
Locally, we mark the season with that downtown Lighted Christmas Parade, perhaps our area’s most joyful holiday tradition. We meet on the darkened streets and are rewarded for our wait in the (sometime) cold by a fabulous procession of local creativity — all expressed in light! Thousands of lights!
I also expect to feel grateful that the local and congressional elections will be over, which means the negative and questionable advertising (mainly provided by political “action” committees) will disappear from the airwaves. That particular seasonal darkness will also have passed.
For now, the extended nights give us time “to sleep, perchance to dream” of ways to illuminate the world with that “little light” within ourselves. Let it shine — the world can always use more of that kind of illumination.
———
“A Few More Words” addresses the information, thoughts and memories that happen to flow through columnist Gwyn Jones’ consciousness. She has worked as a (proudly union) retail clerk, news reporter, community organizer, artist, nonprofit director and talk show host.