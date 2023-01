Seventh grade team in white and eighth grade team in green. Back row, from left to right: Landen Lucero, Christian Miranda, Hector Ulloa, Fernando Zamora, Couper Foster, Luke Gray, Ricardo McTague and Coach Alex Morales. Kneeling, from left to right: Eli Cooper, Manny Chavez, Aron Veloz, Espn Salazar and Donte McKellum.