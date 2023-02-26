LAS CRUCES — Alan Parker, agricultural educator at Hagerman Middle and High School, was selected by his peers as the 2022-2023 NM Rookie Ag Teacher of the Year at the annual midwinter conference of the New Mexico Agriculture Education Teachers Association held in Las Cruces, February 18-19.
Parker is a recent graduate of New Mexico State University’s Agriculture Extension Education program. He student taught during the Spring 2022 semester at Hagerman High School under the supervision of Codi Montes-Dennis. Currently his teaching assignment includes Introduction to Agricultural Mechanics, Animal Science, Small Gas Engines and Dual Credit Welding. During the summer of 2022 he completed the Lincoln Welding NC3 accreditation program to further his knowledge. Parker was also named the District V Rookie of the Year securing his spot on the ballot.
This honor is bestowed on a member of the NMAETA annually in recognition for outstanding service in meeting the three rings of the Ag Education model as a first year teacher. The model consists of classroom instruction, leadership in the FFA and experiential learning through supervised agricultural experience programs.
The NMAETA is the state affiliate of the National Association of Agricultural Education with the purpose of serving NM agriculture educators with the professional development and recognition opportunities to serve the nearly 6000 students enrolled in agricultural education classrooms across the state. NAAE is the professional organization in the United States for agricultural educators. It provides its nearly 8,000 members with professional networking and development opportunities, professional liability coverage, and extensive awards and recognition programs. The mission of NAAE is “professionals providing agricultural education for the global community through visionary leadership, advocacy and service.” The NAAE headquarters are in Lexington, Ky.