“Hate is a form of cancer. It will consume you if allowed to spread. Hate destroys the hater as well as the hated. Set that side by side with love. Love has a redemptive power.” Words of wisdom from Martin Luther King, Jr.
Monday we celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. We recognize an amazing man. Dr. King would have been 94 years old today if he were still alive. It could be argued that Reverend King was the greatest leader of the last century. His life shows that one man armed with truth and courage can move an entire nation.
Attempting to replace hate with love, during the last thirteen years of Dr. King’s life, from 1955 to 1968, he led protests that involved non-violent passive resistance to racial injustice. It was the right prescription for America, and it was right on time. With many black Americans being treated as second-class citizens, Dr. King provided them hope and a direction that would forever change our country.
There are many different facets of Dr. King’s teachings, far too many to be set out in a single column. The core of many of Dr. King’s teachings is the importance of love. Reverend King repeatedly emphasized the significance of loving one another.
He had trouble with the concept “you hit me, I hit you, you hit me back, I hit you back, you hit me again, I hit you again,” and it continues on and on and on until someone has the sense to knock it off.
In a sermon titled “Loving Your Enemies” delivered by Dr. King on November 17, 1957 to his Dexter Avenue Baptist church in Montgomery, Alabama, he analogized this behavior to a man driving down a narrow highway at night and, when seeing another car coming from the other direction with their brights on, turns his brights on also. Returning the favor endangers both the drivers and passengers in each car involved. Reverend King stated that there are too many out there who respond to bright lights with bright lights.
Dr. King shared that somewhere someone had to have common sense. Somebody must have religion enough and morality enough to cut hate off and inject in the very structure of the universe that strong and powerful element of love.
His philosophy was, “you hit me, I don’t hit you back.” The strong person is the one who could cut off the chain of hate, the chain of evil.
Dr. King shared, “We must love our enemies, because only by loving them can we know God and experience the beauty of his holiness. Of course that is not practical. Life is a matter of getting even of hitting back, of dog eat dog. Am I saying that Jesus commands us to love those who hurt and oppress us? Do I sound like most preachers, idealistic and impractical? My friends we have followed the so called practical way for too long a time now and it has led inexorably to deeper confusion and chaos. For the salvation of our nation and the salvation of humankind, we must follow another way. This is the only way to create the beloved community.”
For these core beliefs Dr. King was jailed and ridiculed.
Dr. King stated, “I would rather die than hate you.”
This approach reminds me of the example Jesus set for us on the cross when he forgave the very men who were taking his life.
Dr. King shared, “Jesus started an empire founded on love. He took a different view of the Roman empire. While the Roman empire came and went, Jesus split history.”
Reverend King’s leadership of the civil rights movement was his ministry to the Lord.
His message was to love others regardless of what they do to you. It was a tough example for him to set and it is a very difficult example for us to follow.
My challenge to you today is work on loving others regardless of what they do or what they have done to you. Hating hurts the hater more than the hated. It is like holding a glass of poison, pointing at a person you don’t care for, and then drinking from the glass. It has no impact on the other person, but sooner or later it will kill you.
Follow Martin Luther King, Jr.’s example. He entered this world born in his family’s small home on Auburn Street in Atlanta. After his funeral service just a block away at Ebenezer Baptist Church, his coffin was pulled down the streets of Atlanta on a mule-drawn wagon.
A humble beginning and a humble end. But his message lives on.
He changed our country by the life he lived. Although he never was able to celebrate his 40th birthday, the length of his life was less important than its content.
Martin Luther King, Jr. followed his dream and forever changed our country and our world. Try loving others regardless of whether or not you feel they deserve it and see if your world doesn’t change.
Just a thought...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, a syndicated columnist, and the Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.