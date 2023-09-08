CLOVIS — A hay fire broke out Aug. 26 just off Brady Avenue and New Mexico Highway 467, and Clovis and Ranchvale firefighters spent seven hours putting it out, said Clovis Fire Battalion Chief Chet Chenault.
Chenault said about 150 hay bales, wood pallets and tires were damaged and burned at the scene. The Clovis Fire Department was continuing to monitor the incident as smoke continued to emanate from the scene over the weekend.
Chenault said there was “nothing definitive” that caused the fire.
“It could’ve been just spontaneous combustion from the hay bale being a little too wet, which happens pretty often with hay fires. But I can’t say for sure that’s what happened,” Chenault said.
Chenault said spontaneous combustion within hay bales is fairly common in farming areas like Curry County. He said it can occur whenever it rains too much or when hay is baled before it dries out.
Neighbors reported the incident to the local fire departments.
Ryan Fig, the property owner, was out of town at the time of the fire, according to officials. Chenault said no one was reported injured, as eight units were called in to handle the situation.