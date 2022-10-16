New Mexico had 42 cases of congenital syphilis in 2020, the highest number in the nation, according to the most recent data available.
Chaves County also had the second-highest number of congenital syphilis cases, six, in New Mexico during 2020. The only location with more cases is also the state's most populous, Bernalillo County, with nine cases. Counties surrounding Chaves with congenital syphilis cases included Lea County, with five, while Eddy and Roosevelt counties each had two, according to the DOH.
The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) holds a press conference once a month to discuss COVID-19 and recently, monkeypox. The Oct. 6 event included the topic of congenital syphilis.
The August 2021 DOH health order regarding congenital syphilis was renewed Sept. 30. It requires medical providers to test all pregnant women for this sexually transmitted infection (STI) because pregnant women with untreated syphilis can pass the infection along to an unborn baby, according to the state agency.
Dr. David Scrase, acting cabinet secretary for DOH, said during the press conference that the public health order has been effective but that it needs to be renewed annually.
He also noted a downside to enshrining rules for care.
“It's not a good idea to have specific guidance to test for – and how often – in the law,” Scrase explained. And changing a law can be “an arduous process.”
An attempt in 2021 to deal with the rising number of syphilis cases, state Senate Bill 184, was unsuccessful. It would change the state's Public Health Act so testing of pregnant women would be dictated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Scrase also suggested that the earlier bill be reintroduced in the state Senate during the 2023 legislative session.
The CDC's current guidelines for STIs state that multiple syphilis tests during a pregnancy should be administered when a woman lives in a community with high rates of syphilis or is at risk of acquiring it because of illicit drug use, testing positive during pregnancy for a sexually transmitted infection, having sex with a partner who has an STI, engaging in sex with multiple partners or being in a new sexual relationship.
Dr. Laura Parajon, DOH deputy secretary and acting state epidemiologist, said during that same press conference that health professionals also should test pregnant women for this STI when they arrive in such locations as emergency rooms, urgent care sites and in corrections facilities to better ensure detection.
DOH has noted that the number of cases in New Mexico has been on the rise since 2017, when only one case was reported.
The CDC reports that 40% of babies born to women with untreated syphilis will die. They are either stillborn or die from congenital syphilis infection as newborns.
An array of health complications can plague babies that survive: bone damage, severe anemia, enlarged liver and spleen, jaundice, meningitis and nerve problems that result in blindness or deafness, the CDC also noted.
Scrase stressed that congenital syphilis can be prevented through testing pregnant women to determine whether they have it. Treatment for syphilis is “available and affordable,” he added.
