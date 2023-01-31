Hispanics surveyed for their thoughts about library

The Roswell Public Library has completed a survey of Hispanics in Roswell and Chaves County to determine what they think of this city service and what programs were most relevant to them.
Findings of the Hispanic Community Survey, conducted during September and October 2022, were presented last week to both the city’s General Services Committee and the Public Library Board of Trustees.
Family, education and faith are high priorities cited by those who participated in this survey.
Library staff wanted to ensure that people could trust those asking them questions. So they worked with the Roswell Hispano Chamber of Commerce, said Library Director Enid Costley.
They wanted to find someone trusted within that community "to say it was OK to take the survey,” Costley emphasized.
Library staff also made sure not only people who come to the library would have the chance to take the survey. They also went out into the community to obtain responses, such as to the Piñata Festival held this past September, for example.
Virtually all of the people who took the survey said they knew how to get to the library closest to their home. Most said someone in their family has a library card and that they use the library’s services.
Most frequent uses of the library are checking out books, participating in events and programs, for homework and to access the computers.
More than two-thirds of the respondents, 95 people, were fluent in English. Another 21 participants said they could speak some English and six said they were bilingual English-Spanish speakers. Nine said they didn’t speak English.
Turns out that the people who took this survey aren’t especially interested in having more Spanish-language books at the library but want to be able to communicate with others in their own language.
“They want more of a connection,” Costley explained.
They also want to have more things to do as families and not be separated as well as more of what's already provided.
“Activities for the family are very important,” she said.
Most cited as why respondents didn’t use the library was that they “don’t have time,” Costley noted.
Reading, homework, church and sports ranked as the most important activities among the survey’s respondents. These people spent their time most often with family and friends, then reading, watching television, going to church, going to the library, the survey indicated.
The adults who participated came from a variety of age groups, nearly 30% were between the ages of 25 and 34. The next largest group of participants was between the ages of 18 and 24, but it was slightly less than half that of the next oldest age bracket. Less than 100 of the participants provided their ages.
Those who took the survey were representing their families, not just themselves, Costley noted.
Overall, 138 people took this survey. Not all of them answered every question.
In both the city and county nearly 60% of residents are Hispanic, 59.9% and 58.4%, respectively, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Library staff will be taking into consideration other aspects of the lives of those who rely on this service.
"We're looking at our programs differently," Costley said after the meeting.
