LINCOLN — Nebraska’s first farmer governor in more than a century was sworn in Thursday at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Jim Pillen, a 67-year-old hog operator from Columbus, is the state’s first governor to earn most of his living from farming since George Sheldon left office in 1909. Pillen has put his adult children in charge of the family business while he is in office.
He referenced his background during a brief speech after being sworn in by Chief Justice Mike Heavican, calling Nebraska a “very special place” where the son of a tenant farmer and a seamstress can lead the state.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau was among Pillen’s backers during the contentious Republican primary campaign for governor, which proved the state’s costliest ever, in which he defeated multi-state agribusinessman Charles Herbster.