CLOVIS — Authorities have charged a 14-year-old boy with “the delinquent act of murder in the first degree” on Alamo Street on Clovis’ west side June 19.
Clovis Police are declining to identify the juvenile.
According to CPD Capt. Robbie Telles, CPD dispatch got a call of a possible suicide. The caller reported finding a resident dead in an apartment at the location.
Officers arrived on the scene and found Timothy Newbrough, 18, dead on the couch of the residence.
According to Telles’ news release, Newbrough appeared to have a gunshot wound to his head. Two shell casings from a handgun were in the living room of the apartment. While securing the scene to begin looking into this death; officers did not locate a handgun in the apartment.
During an investigation, a 14-year-old male was identified as a suspect in the death of Newbrough. The juvenile was arrested on the charge of the delinquent act of murder in the first degree. Telles reported the juvenile has been transported to a juvenile facility where he will be held until an arraignment hearing can be held.