LAS VEGAS — A suspect in a Colorado homicide drove up to Las Vegas police officers during a traffic stop and fired several rounds from a rifle, according to court records.
The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. July 30 near the 200 block of S. Grand Avenue after officers with the Las Vegas Police Department pulled over a vehicle whose driver was suspected of being intoxicated. During the traffic stop, 43-year-old Robert James Rudichar, of Lakewood, Colorado, pulled up beside an officer, asked if he was in Las Vegas, pointed a rifle out the window and fired, according to New Mexico State Police, the agency investigating the shooting.
After shooting at officers, Rudichar sped away and continued to fire shots toward officers, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Miguel Magistrate Court on Monday. At least one LVPD officer fired at Rudichar as he fled the area.
LVPD officers prepared to pursue the Nissan truck driven by Rudichar, but he stopped about an eighth of a mile away, got out of the truck and laid down on the ground, the complaint stated.
Rudichar was arrested and booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center. Following the arrest, police learned he is a suspect in a July 29 homicide in Pueblo, Colorado.
Rudichar is charged with three counts of aggravated assault upon a peace officer with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.
Rudichar was in custody at SMCDC as of this writing, but will be extradited to Colorado where he will likely face charges in the Pueblo homicide case, according to NMSP.