SANTA ROSA — Talk at a recent Guadalupe County Commission meeting turned to the possibility of having an old Army helicopter being brought to Santa Rosa to be placed on display, possibly at the county’s veterans center.
The discussion followed a brief presentation to the commissioners in which veteran and Finance Director Joseph Salas pushed for a request for the helicopter for “static display purposes,” per the U.S. Army Donations Program. He said there are about 400 organizations requesting donations through the program, so there’s “a long line” to receive such a gift.
There was a brief discussion on its placement, possibly on the grounds of the David J. Flores Veterans Center of Guadalupe County, but nothing was decided upon. William “Willy” Griego, a member of the county’s veteran advisory board, said in public comments that the committee is in favor of the donation.