LORDSBURG — Hidalgo Medical Services (HMS) has applied for funding through the Health Resources Services Administration (HRSA) to purchase two new clinics for Animas and Mimbres, according to a news release from HMS.
The process from initial HRSA application to opening the new clinic is extensive and time-consuming, according to Dr. Dan Otero, the medical center’s CEO. In addition to submitting a project proposal summary and budget, each location required an environmental review and Cultural Affairs Historical Preservation land assessment. HMS was required to obtain approval on multiple requirements prior to beginning the construction of the two modular-type clinics. Although construction of the clinics is near completion, site preparation, including infrastructure and utility access, is underway and must be completed before delivery and setup of the clinic buildings.