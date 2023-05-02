SANTA ROSA — The coffers of the Guadalupe Community Development Corporation got a $50,000 boost when New Mexicare and Guadalupe County Hospital made a $25,000 donation to the local nonprofit, along with another $25,000 from the Singleton Foundation.
GCDC overseas Santa Rosa MainStreet and sponsors and/or supports many local events. Its president is Christina Campos, head administrator at the hospital, while its vice president is Alex Carone, head of Singleton Ranches, one of the largest landowners in New Mexico, and a member of the Singleton Foundation board.