LAS VEGAS — Human remains were discovered at New Mexico Highlands University’s Sininger Hall on Aug. 10.
According to a press release from University Relations issued on Aug. 17, the remains were unearthed as excavation was being done at the Sininger Hall construction project.
“The university has paused work in the area and has contacted the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator for further direction,” the press release states. “The area has been secured within the construction site and the remains have been covered and protected.
“NMHU will take all necessary precautions to preserve the dignity of the site as well as the remains within, including providing security for the site.”
OMI did not respond to several requests for comment by The Optic. Las Vegas Police Chief Antonio Salazar said he was not at liberty to discuss the matter and did not have further information.
The remains appear to be decades old, the press release states, but a conclusive age will be determined by OMI.
Work toward the renovation of Sininger Hall continues; however, work has been redirected to areas that do not require excavation, according to the press release.