TAOS — According to a press release from the Taos County Sheriff’s Office, a hiker in Valdez came across human remains on a trail in the Turley Mill area of Des Montes on Feb. 13.
Due to the winter storm advisory, Taos deputies, alongside Hondo-Seco Fire Department volunteers, conducted a recovery operation in the area on Feb. 14, retrieving the remains of an unidentified elderly male subject. The remains were delivered to the Office of the Medical Investigator, where they will be identified and a cause of death will be determined.
The Taos County Sheriff’s Office and State Police were recently searching Gallina Canyon for Gregory Nelson, a 76-year-old man who recently went missing. Gallina Canyon is near where the remains were recovered on Feb. 14.
Once identified, next of kin of the decedent will be notified.