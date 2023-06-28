U.S. Border Patrol reported along with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) they intercepted cloned FedEx vans full of migrants Friday evening, June 16.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit requested assistance from DPS with the investigation of three vehicles suspected of smuggling migrants in west El Paso. This came after receiving credible information regarding a suspected smuggling scheme involving cloned FedEx vehicles.
Upon stopping three suspicious vehicles, two of which were identical to white FedEx vans, agents encountered 26 migrants and arrested four smugglers. The smuggled migrants were all from Mexico and Guatemala, and found to be in good health, then were processed. The four smugglers, two from the U.S. and two from Mexico, were charged with the smuggling scheme.
El Paso Sector encounters year-to-date have reached 307,463. This includes the discovery of 203 stash houses containing 2,871 migrants illegally present in the United States.
For the month of June, the El Paso Sector has averaged 435 daily migrant encounters.