It will be at least another month before chickens can come home to roost in Hurley.
The Hurley Town Council unanimously approved a notice of intent to adopt an ordinance amending the town’s animal code to allow residents to keep chickens, rabbits and turkeys.
The draft ordinance will now be published, and residents will be able to submit questions or suggestions for changes in advance of the law’s final approval, tentatively set for the May 9 meeting. Copies of the ordinance are available at the Hurley Town Hall.
Among the provisions are restrictions on types of animals that can be kept. Residents will be able to keep six hens, four rabbits or one turkey. Members of 4-H and FFA will be able to keep two turkeys if raising them for projects. Roosters, toms and both sexes of ducks and geese will be prohibited, as will animals kept for breeding and commercial use.
The proposed amendments also outline requirements for enclosures and cleanliness for the animals, as well as limit how far from property lines they can be placed.
Final wording will be considered for approval at the May 9 meeting.