HURLEY — Residents joined their town council members and staff on Feb. 28 to hatch a plan for regulating chickens and rabbits within the town.
Code Enforcement Officer Delilah Huerta will take the information discussed in the hourlong workshop and draft an amendment to the town’s animal ordinance, which will be presented to the council at its March 14 meeting.
Town Clerk Lori Ortiz outlined the process — or as Mayor Ed Stevens called it, the pecking order — of amending the code. If the council gives its OK at the March 14 meeting, the town would publish it in the newspaper and take a final vote at their April 11 meeting, Ortiz said. If approved, the law would take effect five days later.
The workshop came about after resident Eileen Piercy asked councilors at their Feb. 14 meeting about allowing people to raise chickens and turkeys in town.