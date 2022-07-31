“Ninety percent of the game is half mental.” What? That statement doesn’t even make sense. Don’t ask questions, it was said by Yogi Berra!
This is just one of many quotes of “wisdom” by baseball great Yogi Berra, who apparently wasn’t too bright with numbers. He also once said “90% of short putts don’t go in.” Each of these quotes supports the premise from research that shows that four out of three individuals are poor at fractions.
New York Yankee great and Hall of Famer Yogi Berra is probably the most quoted athlete of all time. He lived to be 90 years old. As a player, coach or manager, he participated in 21 World Series. Although he quit school after eighth grade, he went on to become one of the greatest catchers in the history of baseball.
He is better known by some for his nonsensical quotes, also referred to as “Yogi-isms”. There are more Yogi-isms out there than I have space for in this column. So let’s have some fun today and I’ll share a sampling of Mr. Berra’s view of the world.
When Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris hit back-to-back home runs for the umpteenth time, Mr. Berra said “It’s deja vu all over again.” On his way to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York in 1972, Mr. Berra was driving his family when he lost his way. He commented, “We’re lost, but we are making good time.”
Once, when his alarm didn’t go off, Mr. Berra woke up and said “If I didn’t wake up, I’d still be sleeping.” Again, poor with numbers, Yogi Berra quipped, “I usually take a two-hour nap from 1 to 4.” Awakened by an early phone call, the caller said, “I hope I didn’t wake you.” Yogi responded, “Nah, I had to get up to answer the phone anyway.”
Mr. Berra had his own unique philosophies on life. As a manager of the Yankees in 1964 in order to get his player’s attention he yelled at his players, “You can observe a lot by watching.” Another time during a practice he told his players, “Pair up in threes.” Talking about inflation he quipped, “A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”
When asked about a restaurant in his old St. Louis neighborhood he responded, “Nobody goes there anymore. It is too crowded.” Following this train of thought, Mr. Berra said, “If people don’t wanna come out to the park, nobody’s gonna stop ‘em.”
When Johnny Bench broke Mr. Berra’s record for home runs by a catcher, Yogi Berra sent a telegram: “Congratulations, I knew the record would stand until it was broken.” He once said about Don Larsen’s 1956 perfect game, “It’s never happened in World Series history, and it hasn’t happened since.”
Mr. Berra gave us a different view of a fork in the road by sharing, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” He is credited with the brilliant statements “Never answer an anonymous letter” and “Always go to other people’s funerals, otherwise they won’t go to yours.” Asked if he wanted his pizza cut into four or eight slices he said, “Four, I don’t think I can eat eight.”
The Yogi-isms go on and on: “I need to go shopping for clothes to shop in,” “Grammy has so many clothes, she never wears the same outfit once,” “The similarities between my father and me are different,” “I’m so hungry right now, I can’t even look at food,” “The water is cold until you get wet,” “shut up and talk,” “this is very poorly unorganized,” and “I double checked it six times.” Whew!
Nolan Ryan once said of Mr. Berra, “If Yogi had gone to college, they would have made him talk clearer, but not better.” I guess we’ll never know if Mr. Ryan is correct.
Looking forward to the days ahead, Mr. Berra uttered, “The future isn’t what it used to be.” This is actually a correct statement any time it is made.
And finally, Yogi Berra once said, “I really didn’t say everything I said.”
You could pull a muscle in your mind trying to think this one through. When confronted with this quote, Mr. Berra said, “This was a comment I made when someone asked me about quotes that I didn’t think I said. Then again, I might have said ‘em, but you never know.” What? Nevertheless, whether he actually said this quote or not, there remains a long list of Yogi-isms out there.
My challenge to you today is not to take life too seriously. If you make every decision a life or death decision, you will die many times. Lighten up! Look for the humor around you. God gave each of us a sense of humor as standard equipment for it to be used.
I will close with a Yogi-ism shared when his team was in last place halfway through the season, “It ain’t over until it’s over.” Mr. Berra’s 1973 New York Mets went on to win the division.
Wherever you are in your life, remember that it isn’t over until its over. Go ahead, keep fighting with the days you have left and finish strong. Take your sense of humor along. Where you start is not nearly as important as how you finish because your life ain’t over until it is over.
Just a thought ...
Rick Kraft is a local attorney, syndicated columnist and Executive Director of the Leadership Roswell Program. To submit comments, contributions, or ideas, e-mail to rkraft@kraftlawfirm.org or write to P.O. Box 850, Roswell, NM, 88202-0850. The views expressed in this column are those of the author.