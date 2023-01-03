TAOS — Eagle Nest Lake State Park is now open to walk-in ice fishing only.
Recent cold weather has increased the thickness of the lake’s ice to minimum standards for this access, according to New Mexico State Parks officials, who made the announcement Dec. 23. Currently, no motorized vehicles are allowed on the ice due to several pressure ridges that have formed in the ice, according to a press release. Pressure ridges can create hazardous ice conditions and even pedestrian anglers are encouraged to avoid them.
The campground at Eagle Nest Lake State Park remains closed as part of seasonal closures. State Parks manages access to areas of parks in the interest of public safety and resource protection.