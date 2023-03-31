PORTALES — A man with a warrant out of Texas is now in the Roosevelt County Detention Center after a routine traffic stop March 17.
Court records show Christopher Vega, 37, was originally pulled over by a Portales Police officer, Galen Dorning, because his New Mexico license plate was not easy to read.
Court records detailed Vega stopped and Dorning radioed Vega’s information to dispatch. A dispatcher radioed back that Vega had an active warrant out of Texas for a parole violation. Vega was arrested, and in a subsequent search of Vega and his vehicle, Dorning found a clear bag with a white crystal substance in it in Vega’s pants pocket.
The substance later tested positive as methamphetamine.
Vega remained in the Roosevelt County Detention Center as of March 20 according to court records. In addition to being held on the Texas warrant, Vega is charged with possession of a controlled substance, a fourth-degree felony.