U.S. Border Patrol Agents working in the El Paso Sector reported unprecedented numbers of migrant encounters during the first quarter in Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23).
During the first three months of current FY23, total migrant encounters totaled 162,603, which represents an increase of 231% from the same time frame last fiscal year. The top five nationalities encountered in the El Paso Sector were from Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador, and Colombia.
More than 64% of the migrants encountered during this time frame were single adults, some attempting to evade arrest and not seeking asylum. There were 105,036 single adults encountered compared to a total of 37,088 single adults encountered in the El Paso Sector during the same time frame in FY22, representing a 183% increase.
The number of Family Units encountered in the El Paso Sector increased by 623%, with 49,508 encounters, surpassing last year’s number of 6,844.
Unaccompanied Children encounters increased by 59% with 8,059. Last FY22, same time frame, El Paso Sector recorded 5,077.
El Paso Sector led the nation in the first quarter of FY23 with total migrant encounters across all 20 U.S. Border Patrol Sectors.