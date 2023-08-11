TUCUMCARI — Tucumcari MainStreet and the New Mexico Route 66 Association are joining forces to repair a dozen of Tucumcari’s historic Route 66 neon signs damaged by a severe hailstorm in late May.
In a recent news release, the association stated its damage assessment identified more than 60 pieces of broken neon tubing among 12 classic neon signs in the city.
Johnnie Meier, preservation officer for the association and a neon expert, estimated about $7,500 is needed to repair or replace the broken tubing.
Meier stated he expects several transformers in the signs also will need replacement, possibly pushing the overall cost to as high as $10,000.
The association plans to remove broken tubing, make patterns that will be used by a neon contractor in Amarillo, negotiate prices, bring back the new tubing and install them.
“This plan establishes a single point-of-contact to represent all the neon sign owners in Tucumcari in transactions with neon vendors,” the association stated. “As is the case with federal grants the association has received in the past, the association will require up to a 50% cash or in-kind match from sign owners.
“The result we hope to achieve is that the sign owners would be able to have their signs restored with only the outlay of 50% of the cost of glass fabrication.
The association stated it estimates the initiative will require “several months” to complete.