A strong advocate for the oil and gas industry in New Mexico, the Independent Petroleum Association of New Mexico (IPANM) has its administrative offices in Roswell.
The membership and efforts of the group, however, are statewide.
Executive Director Jim Winchester said that group, which was formed in 1978, represents about 350 independent oil and gas producers in the state and that it works in a number of ways to “promote, protect and defend” their work “so that safe, responsible oil and gas production leads to cheap, affordable energy while providing record state revenue to improve all walks of life in New Mexico.”
Winchester indicated that the state is now the second largest oil producer in the U.S., after Texas, and that independent producers and the association play a critical role in protecting “growing production to ensure domestic security, which will help lower gas prices and reel in the rampant inflation that is hurting everyday Americans.”
Two major efforts of the group at the current time are to push for a resumption of oil and gas lease sales on federal property and to continue its legal appeal of the New Mexico's new ozone precursor rule.
The Biden Administration placed a moratorium on new lease sales on federal lands and water in January 2021, with the intent of examining the federal oil and gas lease program, including current oil and gas effects on the environment and public health and whether lease rates and royalties are appropriate. Several lawsuits have been filed by both environmental groups wanting the moratorium to continue and 13 oil-producing states wanting lease sales to resume. Only one federal lease sale has occurred in 2022 in New Mexico. Most recently a U.S. 5th District Court of Appeals vacated a lower court's injunction against the moratorium.
Winchester characterized the moratorium on lease auctions as illegal and said it is part of the federal government's “overall war on domestic oil and gas.”
The Ozone Precursor Pollutants Rule took effect in New Mexico on Aug. 5, with IPANM filing its appeal in the New Mexico Court of Appeals that night.
Gov. Michelle Lujan, who had advocated for the change, said that it would reduce ozone-precursor pollutants by about 260 million pounds a year and methane emissions by 851 pounds annually.
Winchester said in a statement announcing the appeal that the adopted version of the rule will “force operators to plug still-productive wells and will inflict economic hardship on New Mexicans with little to no gain for the environment.”
In a recent email, he wrote that fighting the precursor rule is part of the association's work to “defend industry against shortsighted and overly burdensome regulatory policies, including new rules that disproportionately impact small producers who are the backbone of New Mexico’s oil and gas industry.“
Winchester wrote that the industry is an essential source of revenues for the state, providing funds to hire and pay teachers, support schools and higher education and fund public safety departments and programs. He also said that protecting the industry's future means protecting the air, landscapes and wildlife in New Mexico.
He noted that the association and its stakeholders are working now ahead of the 2023 state legislative session to determine “potential legislation that will encourage more safe, responsible production in New Mexico and eliminate duplicative, unnecessary regulations currently in place at the state level.”
The association also works to encourage students to pursue careers in the oil and gas industry. That effort includes an annual event at New Mexico Tech in Socorro.
