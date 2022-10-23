In Chaves County, we are home to nearly 65,000 New Mexicans, over 30 schools and one out-of-this-world International UFO Museum.
The growth of many small communities in New Mexico, communities like Roswell, are closely tied to the development of oil and gas. When times in the oilfield are good, our friends and family find themselves employed, our first responders and schools have access to funding to keep them running. However, this isn’t always the case.
Over the last two years, we’ve seen our nation slowly surrender its energy security as the federal government has tried to advance an energy agenda that would do away with oil and natural gas.
Here in New Mexico, when the federal government announced it would halt oil and gas activities on federal land, we experienced nearly 35% of the total land within our state and the energy resources that lie below them become locked away from us overnight.
Decisions like this contribute as the reason why gas prices at the pump are topping $4.00 a gallon. Moreover, the ramifications of energy policy decisions made by the federal government are far-reaching, impacting our nation at every level.
The demand for energy is only going to increase as our global population grows and third-world countries begin to modernize. In fact, studies show that oil and natural gas will still account for 50% of the total global energy demand well into 2050.
This means that having access to secure and reliable energy sources like responsibly produced oil and natural gas is a must.
When we limit our nation’s ability to utilize our own oil and gas resources, not only are we increasing global reliance on energy produced by dangerous rogue nations like Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, but we also find ourselves relying on energy produced with low environmental standards.
In America, advancements in energy technologies have led to a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions related to the production of oil and natural gas. Couple this with common sense environmental and safety regulations and our nation produces some of the cleanest energy found anywhere in the world.
If our country is serious about lowering energy prices for consumers, increasing energy security, and reducing our global environmental footprint, it starts by having the federal government work collaboratively with the energy industry to promote the responsible development of oil and gas in our nation.
For far too long we’ve seen energy development and the use of oil and natural gas become such a polarizing topic in our country. It’s time we put our differences to the side a find a pragmatic approach that allows our nation to responsibly produce our energy resources while also planning for a cleaner energy future.
Tim Jennings is a former New Mexico State Senator and currently the Mayor of Roswell New Mexico.