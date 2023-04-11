CLOVIS — “Town hall meetings” and instructional courses have come to Curry County Adult Detention Center under the direction of Administrator Mark Gallegos.
“We started the courses in February and since then detainees and inmates have completed a total of 980 individual courses,” he said.
Gallegos said each person incarcerated receives a tablet to utilize to make phone calls and for video visitation “with their loved ones.” Those detained pay for the phone time but the instructional program called Edobo is free, and is in use in jails and prisons across the country.
“The most popular classes are GED prep, food safety training, and parenting,” Gallegos said. “Each class generates a certificate or transcript.”
Gallegos said other courses include life skills such as prep for job interviews, interviewing, resumé writing; classes for mental health including anger management, alcoholics anonymous, parenting classes and classes designed to help with a transition into the food and restaurant industry.
Gallegos said the “town hall” meetings are intended to improve communication in the pods of the detention center, which hold 24 to 32 detainees.
“It’s a nationwide problem,” Gallegos said. He offered advice for those detainees/inmates leaving the detention center.
“When you leave here there’s an opportunity to change,” Gallegos said. “Change comes from better choices and decision making.”